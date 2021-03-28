FACES OF CEBU: Maribeth Solon Bas, 38, teacher/events host

CEBU CITY, Philippines— To stand in front of a crowd is one thing, but to entertain a crowd is an entirely different thing.

It takes a lot of confidence and wit to be able to do this well.

Maribeth Solon Bas, a teacher from Bulacao Pardo, Cebu City, is one of the few who can entertain with a bang.

The 38-year-old 10th Grade 10 teacher is making her own name in the events industry through her hosting skills.

Back in 2019, she uploaded a video of her doing a makeup tutorial with her own twist and that video has garnered more than 1 million views.

“When my make-up tutorial video earned 1.3M views, a co-teacher who is also in the event industry encouraged me (to start hosting),” Bas said.

Bas is not your ordinary event’s host as she also entertains the crowd with her comedic antics like lip-syncing to a song.

Basin naay nag hiring Comedy Bar diha 🤣🤣🤣or Events.. Erefer ko ha#NO COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT#INTENDED FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY. #THE SONG/AUDIO BELONGS TO THE RIGHTFUL OWNER*like and share mga kaliso kay need kog kwarta 😜😜😜 Posted by Senina Dalta on Saturday, March 20, 2021

But along with the loud cheers and claps, are some bad reactions from people who don’t find her gigs so appealing.

“We can’t please everyone but I believe that it’s for me to take note and make it as an inspiration to do better,” Bas added.

With her talent, Bas was able to support her family and start her own small business selling taramindo and bucayo online.

Read: FACES OF CEBU: Annalie Gantuangco Chica, 45, teacher

/bmjo