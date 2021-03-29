‘Switzerland’ in Cebu found in Manipis, Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines— There is a new place to chill for cyclists, campers, and those looking for a place to find their inner peace.

Allen and Ilah Noah Empaces, people behind Lalen Photography shared with CDN Digital this new spot for everyone to enjoy which locals in the area call the “Switzerland in Cebu”, which is found in Campinsa, Manipis, Talisay City.

Approximately an hour away from the national highway and a one-kilometer walk from the parking area, you will find yourself gasping at the beauty and abundance of peace and quiet in this new spot in Manipis.

With an entrance fee of only P20, you can marvel at the green mountains, and even enjoy some food while you set-up a picnic for yourself and your family.

And if you wish to go camping, for only P50 per person you can lay down at night under the blanket of stars and the rushing winds of the mountains.

Let’s take a look at some of the shot shared by Lalen Photography:

Again always remember to leave no trace behind. Together, let us enjoy and take care of this wonderful gift of nature in Manipis, Talisay City.

