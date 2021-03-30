Residents put up anti-NPA placards in different areas of Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) is thanking local residents for their anti-insurgency initiative by posting anti-NPA placards in their localities.

Police Colonel Jonathan Abella, MCPO Director, in a phone interview, said the city has been tagged as a white area.

According to Abella, a white area means there is no armed member of the NPA in the place although recruitments are still possible.

Abella said in previous reports that there are recruitments being conducted in highly urbanized cities and urban poor areas.

Abella explained there are idealists not only in the city but also in other places who are favorite targets of NPA recruiters.

However, Abella said he cannot say with certainty that there are dissidents in the city.

Abella said they are happy that residents are taking their own measures to denounce the rebel group.

Abella added that this could be the residents’ reaction to recent reports of NPA atrocities.

He said the placards may be removed depending on the discretion of the owner of the place where the placards are being posted or if there is an order from their higher-ups. /rcg