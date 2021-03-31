Half-day work at Cebu City Hall this Holy Wednesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City residents are advised to postpone their trips to City Hall after the Holy Week.

The city’s Public Information Office (PIO) announced that operation in all government offices will only be until 12 noon this Holy Wednesday, March 31.

“Gipahibaw ni Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella nga half-day ra ang trabaho sa City Hall karong adlawa, apan magpabilin nga on standby ang mga frontline services sa syudad,” the PIO said in an advisory.

(Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has made an announcement that half-day work will be implemented at City Hall today, but personnel assigned to render frontline services will be on standby.)

Frontline personnel like those who are assigned at the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Cebu City Transportation Office, Emergency Operations Center and those who are engaged in the delivery of medical services will continue to render service during the Holy Week break.

In a Memorandum Order, Labella said the implement of a half-day scheduled will give “ample time for their employees to prepare for the holidays in observance of the Holy Week.”

But the mayor gave an instruction for the city’s skeletal force to remain so as not to hamper government services.

Regular work schedule will resume on Monday, April 5, 2021. / dcb