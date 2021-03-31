When fishermen in an island in northern Cebu take a break from catching fish

By: Doris C. Bongac - Editor/CDN Digital | March 31,2021 - 08:00 AM

MALAPASCUA ISLAND, Daanbantayan — Fishermen in Malapascua Island also take a break to celebrate the Holy Week.

Starting on Maunday Thursday, they would no longer go out to sea, said fisherman Guillermo Baman.

Baman, 61, said they would converge at the Nuestra Señora de los Desamparados Parish to attend Holy Week activities with their respective families.

When the pandemic hit last year, Baman said, they continued to practice their Maunday Thursday break, but this time, they were already discouraged from converging in Church in compliance with government mandates.

Religious activities such as processions were also suspended.

They just stayed at home to rest and pray on their own.

But they made sure to continue their tradition of preparing binignit on Good Friday.

Baman said that they intended to do the same this year.

With money that he earned from fishing, Baman said he would normally buy the ingredients like landang, kamote and balanghoy from vendors in the island, who get their supplies from the nearby Leyte province.

Since Malapascua is a fishing community, they do not grow crops on the island.

Instead, they buy from traders in Leyte or in mainland Daanbantayan where they are a part of.

And when Easter Sunday comes, they again head back to the sea to fish and try to recover the income that they lost during their break.

/dbs

Related Stories

Boat captain from Malapascua feels ‘pandemic’s pinch’ as fewer tourists visit island

Palma to Devotees: Give time this Holy Week

Gov’t OKs once-a-day church gatherings of 10 percent capacity for Holy Week

Palma reminds churches, devotees no crowd-gathering events for Holy Week

CPPO chief: 386 cops to be deployed in Cebu province for the Holy Week