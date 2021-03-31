EOC to public: Eat separately, travel safely this Holy Week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has encouraged the public to avoid eating together with family and friends this Holy Week.

EOC deputy chief implementer, Councilor Joel Garganera, said that mealtimes are one of the most common causes of transmission of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) because people are at most complacent while eating.

He said that although it may be tempting to eat and celebrate with the family during Holy Week, this may not be the best idea especially if the family has immunocompromised members or senior citizens.

The EOC suggests that if the family cannot avoid eating together, the seniors and immunocompromised members should eat ahead of the others to reduce their risk of catching the virus.

“Dili lang sa ta magdungan og kaon kung dili nato malikayan magsturya o magkata-katawa. Balik lang tag sturya kung nagmask na ta,” said Garganera.

The councilor said the family should have a protocol on how to go about meal times to protect each other and the most vulnerable members from catching the virus.

Since there is no way the city government or law enforcement authorities can watch over how individual families celebrate their holidays inside their homes, the EOC hopes that each family will be responsible for keeping each member safe.

As for those who will be traveling to their respective provinces or will be traveling home to the city, they must wear face masks and face shields at all times inside the buses.

If possible, travelers are encouraged to open the windows and avoid air-conditioned buses so that there will be free-flowing air inside the vehicle.

Travelers are reminded to disinfect regularly when traveling as well and disinfect their bags upon arrival in their destinations or homes.

The EOC reminds the public to celebrate Holy Week with a little more sacrifice through slightly distancing themselves from loved ones to avoid spreading the COVID-19.

Mayor Edgardo Labella also urged the public to avoid going out this Holy Week and simply stay at home.

“Akong hangyuon ang atong mga kaigsuonan nga unta stay home lang ta. This is an opportunity nga we can bond with our family. You can have some kind of bible sharing and bible study and kung gusto mo entertainment, there are religious movies that are also entertaining,” said Labella. /rcg