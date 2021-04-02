Good Friday in the eye of a Carcaranon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No traffic, no jampacked churchgoers, no massive gatherings, just plain observance of faith and repentance in this Good Friday amidst the pandemic.

That is how Good Friday was today in Carcar—limited crowd, soulful observance.

The usual 15 minutes travel from Barangay Tuyom to Barangay Poblacion, can now be covered in less with five minutes. This is because empty roads were seen on the way to St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish the town’s main church. Hardly any vehicle can be seen on the road and most of the establishments were also closed.

These areas going to Saint Catherine of Alexandria Church are usually full of people and vehicles. But today, only a few can be seen.

The St. Catherine Parish used to burst with churchgoers in previous Holy Weeks. Today, only a limited number of the faithful are allowed inside.

Wear your face shields and masks, stop for a temperature check, and sanitation, you will need to undergo all these before you can enter the church.

These things though are not new to Carcarons since this is the second year the Holy Week was observed in such a way.

However, whether one went to church or stayed at home and heard mass online, one thing was common – their faith and soulful observance of this religious activity remained.

As this Good Friday comes to end, there is a common prayer from among us all, that this pandemic shall finally end.

As somebody who grew up in this once sleepy city, my beloved Carcar has, over the years, metamorphosed into a vibrant locale with a burgeoning population, and growing industry. I can only wish for better things to happen to her especially with the ongoing threat and fear of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this Good Friday, when we commemorate the sufferings and death of Jesus, let us all hope that we will always be reminded of the very reason why He allowed Himself to be crucified on the cross. Let his overwhelming love for humanity be reflected in all of us. /rcg