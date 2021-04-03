Wish ni Alice natupad makalipas ang 10 taon: May baby na!

MAKALIPAS ang 10 taon na paghihintay at walang tigil na pagdarasal, sa wakas dininig na rin ng Diyos ang matagal nang hinihiling ni Alice Dixson.

Sa edad na 51, isa na rin ngayong mommy ang aktres base na rin sa kanyang ginawang announcement sa pamamagitan ng Facebook.

Nag-post si Alice ng kanyang litrato hawak ang isang papel na may foot prints ng sanggol. Aniya sa caption, “Despite the unexpected trials this year, God gave us a little miracle…”

“For those of you who really know me – you’ve known that I’ve been praying for this every year on my birthday for 10 years now.”

“Each year – my wish the same when I blew out my candles,” pahayag pa ng aktres at dating beauty queen.

Aniya pa, “So with great patience, belief and trust – I am happy to announce my wish has finally come true.”

“Our newest little family member has arrived. From my family to yours, Advanced Happy Easter.”

Hindi pa nagbigay ng ibang detalye si Alice tungkol sa kanyang baby pero kung matatandaan sa mga nakaraang panayam, nabanggit niya ang tungkol sa pagkakaroon ng sariling anak sa pamamagitan ng surrogacy.

“Well my personal journey is super personal, pero sige I will share it. We are still in the process of surrogacy. My partner and I, oo. So I have not given up on that. I think this is our last year to try.”

“Sa akin it was never about the way I would look after. It was about my age and my concern about the safety of the child, the wellness of the pregnancy.”

“I’ve tried previously and it didn’t work out. So parang my partner and I decided, ‘okay let’s try surrogacy,’” pahayag ni Alice sa isang TV interview.

Katatapos lang sumabak ni Alice sa lock-in taping kamakailan para sa upcoming drama series ng GMA, ang “Legal Wives” kasama sina Dennis Trillo, Andrea Torres at Bianca Umali.