Crackdown on distance learning cheats, gov’t urged

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Saturday called on the government and schools to step up their campaign to stop various forms of cheating in distance learning amid the pandemic.

Citing reports, he lamented that the practice had persisted despite this being discouraged by the Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education.

Most prevalent of these schemes, Gatchalian said, was the “sagot (answer) for sale,” whereby parents hire people to answer the learning modules of their children, while some offer such services for a fee ranging from P150 to P500 per module.

The schemes were exposed during a Senate committee hearing last month by education resource persons, based on testimonies from parents and students.