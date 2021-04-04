P2.7M shabu seized; 4 persons nabbed in Cebu, Bohol buy-bust operations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities confiscated at least P2.7 million worth of suspected shabu, arrested 4 persons and rescued a minor during separate buy-bust operations in Bohol and Cebu on April 3 or Black Saturday.

The biggest drug haul came from the Bohol operation with the agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) seizing 400 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P2,720,000 from Vincent Vicente of Getafe town in Bohol.

According to PDEA-7 in a report, that they also arrested Vicente during the buy-bust operation at 7:30 p.m. of April 3 in Barangay Tawala in Panglao town.

PDEA-7 said that they put Vicente under surveillance for at least two weeks before conducting the buy-bust operation.

The report said that Vicente could dispose 500 grams of suspected shabu in a month.

Earlier in Compostela town in northern Cebu, police confiscated 3 medium-size packs of suspected shabu weighing 6 grams with an estimated worth of P40,000.

Aside from that, policemen of Compostela Police Station arrested the Mabaga siblings Diosdado, 24, and Pedro, 20, and rescued a 16-year-old female teenager, who accompanied the brothers, during the buy-bust operation in the town’s Barangay Poblacion at around 7:30 p.m. that day.

Police Lieutenant Samuel Negro, Compostela Police Station chief, said that they coordinated with the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) in the operation which led to the arrest of the Mabaga brothers, who are from Barangay Lorega in Cebu City.

Negro said that Diosdado was on the PIB’s watchlist of drug personalities and was considered as a high value target.

He, however, could not say how much illegal drugs that Diosdado could dispose of because both brothers were first time offenders in the town.

Both were detained at the Compostela Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

For the minor, he said that they had turned her over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

At about the same time that night, in Sitio Huyong-Huyong in Barangay Tawason, Mandaue City, police arrested a 32-year-old man, who was caught with 1.3 grams of suspected shabu worth P8,840, during a buy-bust operation.

Noel Maribajo of Consolacion town in northern Cebu was detained at the Canduman Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

/dbs

