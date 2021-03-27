2 men nabbed with P10.4M shabu in Consolacion buy-bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two high value targets (HVTs) were arrested for the possession of suspected shabu worth at least P10.4 million during a buy bust operation in Barangay Casili in Consolacion town at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26.

Arrested were Mark John Rabanes, 26, and Diomel James Rebusa, 27, who are both from Cebu City.

In his report, Police Major Vernino Noserale, chief of the Consolacion Police Station, said they confiscated a medium pack of suspected shabu which the suspects sold to the police poseur buyer, a large pack pack with an estimated weight of 1 kilogram, and five other packs with an estimated weight of 525 grams.

The shabu weighing a total of 1. 5 kilos and worth at least P10.37 million was placed inside a Chinese tea bag.

The police team also recovered the boodle money which the police poseur buyer used during his purchase; P3,000 cash and a personalized transaction dictionary and notebook.

“The arrested suspects are now in custody while suspected shabu was brought to Crime laboratory for forensic examination,” he said.

Noserale said that their operation was made in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA). / dcb