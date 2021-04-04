Nietes dominates Colombian foe, wrests WBO Int’l Super Flyweight belt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a two-year and three-month hiatus, Donnie “Ahas” Nietes made an empathic comeback by wresting the World Boxing Organization (WBO) international super flyweight title in dominating fashion against Colombian Pablo “Trencito” Carillo on April 4, 2021, at the Caesar’s Palace Rotunda in Dubai, UAE.

The longest-reigning Filipino boxing world champion and the former four-division world champion Nietes showcased age-defying youthfulness after his masterful execution of timing, speed, and accuracy to earn a unanimous decision victory against the Colombian slugger in their 10-round duel.

With the victory, Nietes improved his record to 43 wins, one defeat, five draws with 23 knockouts. Carillo, meanwhile, suffered his eighth loss with a 25-1 (win-draw, 16KOs) record.

It was the first time Nietes stepped in a boxing ring since December 31, 2018, where he became a four-division world champion by winning the WBO world super flyweight title versus Japanese Kazuto Ioka in Macao, China.

The 38-year old son of Murcia, Negros Occidental, got all the favor from the three judges at ringside. Hungarian boxing judge Ferenc Budai had Nietes with a wide margin, 99-91, on his scorecard, while compatriot Zoltan Enyedi favored Nietes with 98-91.

However, Italian boxing judge Giulio Piras saw the fight oppositely, giving Donnie a narrow lead, 96-95.

Contrary to the Italian boxing judge’s perspective of the fight, Nietes dominated almost every round. On the unofficial scorecard, Carillo only won the first and fourth rounds of the fight.

Nietes’combinations found their target in pinpoint accuracy. His stinging jabs also kept the very aggressive Carillo at bay.

In the opening rounds, the 32-year old Colombian slugger kept moving forward, throwing overhands and hooks, mostly blocked by Nietes.

The former ALA Boxing Gym stalwart kept his pace, landed his jabs and one-two combo punches to disrupt Carillo.

Nietes also displayed his signature slithering defense that frustrates Carillo, making his punches miss or getting blocked most of the time.

Nietes led the unofficial scorecards, 48-47, after the fifth round.

In the seventh round, Nietes turned the table and became the more aggressive between the two of them inside the ring after landing a vicious right overhand that rocked Carillo.

The Colombian slugger was forced to switch to his defense as Nietes launched more combinations as the latter went out for the kill.

Carillo, however, stood on his feet and survived the round. Nietes continued his aggressiveness, landing more telling blows and significant combinations until the final bell rang to seal the win.

Nietes, before the bout, already planned to pursue big names in the 115 lbs division, such as the reigning WBA and WBC world super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada and former world champion Roman Gonzales.

/dbs

Related Stories

Villamor on Donnie “Ahas” Nietes: Fast and fearsome as ever

Edmund Villamor says Nietes is well-prepared vs Colombian foe

Nietes, Carillo promise exciting April 3 fight in Dubai