CCTO records over 21,000 traffic violations in March

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is asking motorists with traffic violations that remained unsettled to visit their office and pay the corresponding fines to especially facilitate the release of their vehicles.

In an advisory, the CCTO said they issued 21,340 traffic citation tickets (TCTs) in March, which is almost double the 11,264 TCTs issued in February 2021 as a result of traffic violations that include stopping at no stopping spots, use of unregistered vehicles, and the driving without a driver’s license.

Traffic personnel also impounded 681 vehicles during the said period. These include 619 motorcycles, 25 four-wheel vehicles, 11 triskads, 10 E-bikes , 10 trucks and tricycles, and one taxi and trailer.

A total of 840 vehicles were also clamped for the violation of a city ordinance that prohibits night illegal parking.

“Awhag namo sa mga na issuehan og TCT sa pag settle sa inyong mga (We are asking hose with TCT to already settle your) Citation ticket dinhi sa (and visit our office located at the) 2nd Flr. Ramos Public Market, 8am-5pm Monday to Friday,” the CCTO advisory reads.

/bmjo