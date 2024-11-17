Philippine National Scrabble C’ships invades Cebu on Nov. 22–24

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine National Scrabble Championship 2024, the country’s premier wordsmith competition, is set to take place at Robinsons Galleria Cebu from November 22 to 24.

This highly anticipated event promises to be the largest and most prestigious scrabble tournament in Cebu this year. The three-day tournament, hosted by the Talisay Sugbo Masonic Lodge 422 and the Cebu Scrabble Association (CSA), is expected to attract some of the nation’s top scrabble players.

According to Marilyn Abella of the CSA, both professional and amateur players from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao are set to converge in Cebu for this prestigious competition.

The city last hosted a major scrabble event in February, the 2024 Philippine National Scrabble Qualifiers, followed by the World Youth Scrabble Championship 2024 qualifiers in July—both held at the same venue.

This year’s championship, held in collaboration with the Unified Scrabble Association of the Philippines (USAPI) and Robinsons Galleria Cebu, features multiple divisions. These divisions are professional, college/non-professional, high school, and elementary.

Cash Prizes

A grand prize of ₱40,000 and a trophy await the champion of the Professional Division, with the second and third placers receiving ₱25,000 and ₱15,000, respectively, along with medals. The fourth and fifth placers will take home ₱7,000 and ₱5,000, while the remaining players in the Top 10 will also receive corresponding cash prizes.

Special awards will be given to players who achieve the highest individual game scores during the tournament.

In the college/non-professional, high school, and elementary divisions, the top five players will also be awarded cash prizes, ensuring widespread recognition across all categories.

The tournament will employ a 22-round, straight King of the Hill format with a 25-minute time limit per player. The championship round will culminate in a thrilling Best-of-Three series to determine the overall victor.

For more information about this tournament, check out Cebu Scrabble Association’s official Facebook page.

