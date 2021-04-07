The original videoke kantawanan ng bansa, Saling Galing!, relaunches on TV5

Sixteen years after its debut on Philippine television, Cignal Entertainment and TV5 brings back the iconic game show Sing Galing! on national tv with its premiere episode aired last Monday, April 5, 2021.

Sing Galing! premiered in 1998 and lasted until 2005, inscribing its way as one of the country’s most successful shows in the entertainment industry by the Associated Broadcasting Company or ABC before rebranding to TV5.

The game show aims to reach anyone who loves to sing, with experience or none. Each episode will feature three ‘singtestants’ competing against each other for three fun rounds that will challenge their luck, knowledge of songs, and lyrics recall and will determine the BidaOke Star of the Night who will be vying all the way to the grand finals.

With the help and expertise of ‘Sing Masters’ Randy Santiago, Donita Nose, and K Brosas, as the show’s hosts, and ‘Juke Bosses’ Rey Valera, Ronnie Liang, and Jessa Zaragoza as the jury, both the contenders and ‘Ka-Awit-Bahay’ are up for weeknight harmonies with their family and loved ones.

In the age of social media today, Sing Galing also made a ‘digiverse’ hosted by Viral Zinger Zendee.

The iconic Genie is also back with a revamped look.

Jukeboss Ronnie Liang shares, “Dito sa Sing Galing mai-expect nating mga ka-awitbahay of course ‘yung labanan ng mga pagalingan sa pagvi-videoke. Masusubok pa lalo kung sino talaga ‘yung master when it comes to doing the videoke thing. Kaming mga Jukebosses naman, makikita nila kung gaano kami kagaling mag-analyze ng mga performances nila sa pagvi-Videoke.”

Participants don’t need to be experts and professionals in the art; they only need guts and fun to compete at a karaoke format.

On that note, Jessa Zaragoza added, “Sa tingin ko talagang magkakaroon kami ng pagkakaiba sa desisyon. Bilang mga Jukebosses siguradong iba-iba kaming mapipili niyan pero sigurado akong malalaman namin kung sino ang pinaka-may K kumanta.”

“Napanood ko ito dati, maganda siya. Hindi kasi siya napakapormal tapos may tawanan din. So maaaliw ka kahit paano, enjoyable siya panoorin. Dito mo makikita ‘yung culture ng mga Filipino bilang mga singer, mga mahihilig sa videoke,” recalled Donita Nose, to which fellow host Randy Santiago seconded, saying: “Very expressive ‘yung mga Filipino di ba, regardless whether nasa tono ka o maganda ‘yung boses mo, pero kapag nando’n ka sa mga handaan, makikita mo ‘yung mga pamilya talaga hindi makakalampas na hindi ka kakanta eh. ‘Yon ang pagka-Filipino. Hindi pwedeng sasabihin mo na, hindi ka marunong kumanta, lahat kahit paano may tono. At alam naman natin kapag videoke, may score ‘yon at ‘yon ang nakakatuwa.”

As Filipinos are fond of the culture of karaoke and singing, this show is TV5’s way of providing relief during a time of uncertainty. Sing Galing! not only brings the karaoke bar or party experience closer to home, but it also creates an avenue for families and communities to bond and come together in song.

Sing-Galing! is a multi-awarded Videoke Game show, and the first of its kind in the Philippines and Asia. Participants don’t need to be experts and professionals in the art; they only need guts and fun to compete at a karaoke format.

Tune in every 6:30PM daily on TV5, for an entertaining, light, and enjoyable bonding experience for anyone who enjoys singing—Sing Galing, Ang Original Videoke Kantawanan ng Bansa!