Mandaue City establishes vaccination operation center

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Mandaue City has set-up its own COVID-19 Vaccination Operation Center (VOC) at the second floor of the city’s public market.

The VOC will handle and answer inquiries and concerns of the residents about the upcoming mass vaccination in the city.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said the VOC will also be the central hub for the planning, implementation and execution of the vaccine roll-out activities for the city.

“Mao sad siyay mo coordinate sa atoang mga vaccination sites labi na na nga ang DOH mocoordinate nato. Og muingon sila maabot nang vaccine, ma process dayun nato kay kung wala man gud ta’y operation center sa vaccine, matagak gyud nga magkayagaw,” said Ibañez.

(The VOC will coordinate with the vaccination sites especially since the DOH will coordinate with us. If they say the vaccines will arrive, we can process them right away because without the operation center for the vaccine, it will be chaotic.)

Ibañez said one of the reasons why the VOC was established was because they have been receiving a lot of questions about the vaccination program at the city’s Public Information Office Facebook page.

As of now they are just waiting the hardwares such as laptops, telephones, among others before it can operate fully.

They are also are eyeing to pull out some personnel from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and hire additional personnel with medical background, Information Technology, or Customer Relations to man the VOC.

For the meantime, the Mandaue PIO Facebook page is the one handling the queries and concerns.

