14K doses of Sinovac vaccines arrive in Cebu today

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another batch of 14,400 doses of Sinovac Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines have arrived in Cebu on Wednesday morning, April 7, 2021.

This was confirmed by Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of the Department of Health (DOH)-7.

She said that the additional doses will be allocated to the remaining individuals who are considered as part of the A1 priority on the government’s vaccination drive.

“Remember we still lack vaccines to complete our A1. This will help,” Loreche said.

Priority A1 are healthcare workers assigned in COVID-19 referral hospitals; public and private hospitals and infirmaries providing COVID-19 care; isolation and quarantine facilities; remaining hospitals; government-owned primary care based facilities; stand-alone facilities, clinics, and diagnostic centers, and other facilities; and closed institutions and settings.

During her regular briefing on the vaccination rollout, Loreche revealed that out of 131,781 eligible individuals under the A1 group, 64,119 individuals are yet to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The new batch of vaccines that have arrived today is the fifth batch that Central Visayas has so far received.

As of the moment, 67,662 individuals have already received the vaccine in the region, or 51.3 percent of the eligible population under the A1 group for the first dose.

Meanwhile, around 2,610 individuals have also received their second dose of the vaccine. /rcg