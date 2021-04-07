Think boundaries

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Boundaries are more often than not seen lightly.

There are certain and simple boundaries we all should be mindful of.

Here, let this be your guide in knowing what you should take note of to avoid overlapping somebody else’s boundaries:

Showing up suddenly

No matter how close you are with that person, always have the decency to let them know you are coming so they can prepare or say that they are not ready to have someone in during that time.

Gaslighting

Don’t ever let others doubt their capabilities just because you are doubting yourself too or if you know that you can’t do anything about it. Don’t gaslight them knowing that they can do so much better.

Forcing things

Let others choose freely. Never force yourself or a situation they don’t feel like doing.

Deciding for others

Just like forcing, do not decide on their behalf. You can share your decision but don’t make your decisions be theirs too.

Assuming

Trust but always verify. That’s what most people say. Do not assume things since there will always be clarity in certainty.

Know your boundaries and never violate the boundaries put up by others.

/bmjo