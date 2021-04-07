Are you one of these 11 drunk types? Read on

MEDELLIN, Cebu—Face it. When you drink, you become somebody else or maybe you become your truest self.

This National Beer Day, CDN Digital listed the types of a drunk person you can be.

The Noisy One – This drunk never gets tired of talking or yelling or laughing at anything or even at the smallest things. The Noisy One is also often reckless.

The Cryer – This type may have actual problems or drinking just depresses them. Either way, they spend much of their time crying after several shots.

The Mary Poppins – This one is more likely to be sweet, responsible and agreeable even when drunk.

The Comedian – The “Life of the Party”.

The Puker – This person has real superpowers—vomiting abilities.

The Texter (to their Exes) – You know what this means.

The Fighter – Doesn’t leave until the last bottle is empty and goes home early in the morning.

The English Speaker – Getting drunk makes them speak the language better.

The Sleeper – The Sleeper often goes home early or someone who tries to finish the drinking session but was unable to because they pass out after a few shots.

The Transformer – They are usually introverted when sober and undergoes the most changes after drinking.

The Not-That-Drunk- You just finish off like, one or two shots, which is enough to make you contemplative. This type of drunk is also the “occasional” drinker.

One thing about adulthood is that almost everyone drinks in some fashion. This could be for fun, to release stress, or as a social norm.

Whatever the reason for your drinking, it’s important to know exactly when to stop or when to say no. /rcg