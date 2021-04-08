Lapu starts administering second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Lapu-Lapu City Hospital (LLCH) has already started administering the second dose of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine for its employees.

This was confirmed by Dr. Ronald Oporto, chief of LLCH, during the turnover ceremony of thnew e LLCH new building.

Oporto said that on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 110 of their employees have already received the second dose of the vaccine.

“Naa ta didto sa atoang atbang sa hospital, didto sa Red Cross nga tent, naa didto ang vaccination sa second and final nga dose,” Oporto said.

He added that they resumed the second dose vaccination since more than 100 of their employees still need to get it.

Aside from the LLCH employees, they will also include other frontliners in the second dose of vaccination, such as the employees of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO). /rcg