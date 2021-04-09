Weather update: Gloomy weekend expected

GINATILAN, CEBU — Metro Cebu is expected to experience a partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and localized thunderstorms this weekend, according to Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan.

According to Pagasa-Mactan weather observer Ferds Rubin, there is no low-pressure area (LPA) monitored as of Friday but Metro Cebu will still be experiencing rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

“Possible ang pag-ulan sa hapon ug sa gabii,” Rubin said.

(There’s possibility of rain in the afternoon and evening.)

The forecasted temperature for Friday will range from 25 to 32 degrees Celsius and the forecasted heat index is 37 degrees Celsius.

Always remember to bring your umbrellas, ka-Siloys!

/bmjo