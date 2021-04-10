Borbon road accident injures 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A mother from Sogod town in northern Cebu planned a beach outing her four children and a friend on a Saturday morning, April 10.

But they instead landed in the hospital for the treatment of their bruises after the driver of a delivery van lost control of his brake and hit their service vehicle.

Angie Devenadera, 36; three of her children aged 8, 14, and 16; and her friend Primitiva Armicin, 56, sustained bruises on their bodies.

Her youngest child, who is only seven months old, was lucky to have survived the road accident unscathed.

The accident happened at about 7 a.m today along the national highway in Barangay Goyong in Borbon town.

Devenadera, a resident of Barangay Bagatayan in Sogod town, said that they were travelling on the national highway on their way to a beach resort in Barangay Kawit in Medellin town when they were hit by the van.

Van driver John Peter Gordowe, 44, said that he came from Bogo City where he delivered boxes of cigarettes and was already on his way back to Cebu City.

Gordowe, who is from Barangay Ward 2 in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu, said that he maneuvered to the left to avoid a parked bus but he lost control of his brake and hit Devenadera’s car that was travelling on the opposite lane. / dcb