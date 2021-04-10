OPAV to Visayas LGUs: Follow Mandaue City’s example

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) is asking other local government units to emulate the example that Mandaue City showed during the conduct of its community vaccination program that was held at City Cultural and Sports Center.

In an advisory that was posted on its officials Facebook page, OPAV said that the city complied with guidelines that were specified on the handbook prepared by the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC) on the establishment of vaccination sites here.

“It was agreed that the VVOC process which was undertaken in Mandaue will serve as the benchmark to be followed by other LGUs in the Visayas,” the OPAV statement reads.

The VVOC team is consist of representatives from OPAV, Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), local government units, and Project Balik Buhay.

With the preparations that Mandaue City showed, OPAV said that the city is now ready to start its community vaccination program.

