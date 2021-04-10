Impactful entrepreneurship pushed by JCI in Cebu

With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, the Central Visayas (CV) arm of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Philippines pushes for social entrepreneurship reinforcement through a free online training this Tuesday night.

As JCI CV campaigns for the global RISE (Rebuild-Invest-Sustain-Evolve) economic initiative on its JCI Week Celebration on April 11-17, the nonprofit leadership development organization is holding a free online workshop on “Impactful Entrepreneurship & Project Management” on Tuesday, April 13, from 7 p.m to 9:15 p.m via Zoom meetings.

The online training, hosted by JCI Cebu, is topbilled by no less than the 2017 JCI Philippines National EVP Ken Ngo, a known social entrepreneur in Cebu’s real estate and hospitality industry, and JCI Cebu’s 2015 Director Carlo Delantar, a globally renowned social entrepreneur and Ngo’s founding partner of Core Capital that has been investing in the next generation of the Philippines’ most promising startups. With them are JCI Cebu’s 2021 Training Director Daryl Jabil and 2021 Vice President for Training Development Marc Buendia Ng.

Ngo and Delantar will be sharing some of their valued techniques on becoming a socially impactful entrepreneur, a relevant skill for young leaders today as the world continues to feel the economic effect of and rise from the pandemic.

Our JCI Cebu shall continue to host free online community programs like this this year as we aim to do big on sustaining and rebuilding the local economy, strengthening the Cebuano workforce morale and shaping the future of our comrades in the SMEs, while facing the ongoing impact of this pandemic together. CLENT MEDINA JCI Cebu President

Meanwhile, trainers Jabil and Ng will provide an in-depth, straightforward workshop on the updated, post-lockdown framework that young leaders can use in planning, executing & evaluating entrepreneurial and community-based projects for the benefit of the local population & economy.

The 2021 JCI Cebu President Clent Medina, whose trades are in the construction supply and personal wellness industries, shared that he is aiming to push for his “Cebu on RISE” objectives this year.

The online workshop is to be moderated by JCI CV Projects Coordinator Ramon Alfonso Hiponia, and is being co-organized by JCI Bacolod, JCI Sinulog, JCI Metro Iloilo, JCI Panitan Tumandok, JCI Puerto Princesa Peacock and JCI Tanauan Pasaka, with CDN Digital as the official media partner.

One may register for free, to get the Zoom access link, via http://bit.ly/jciweek.

