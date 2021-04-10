ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu Heroes bomb Tabogon Voyagers in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu Heroes defeated the Tabogon Voyagers, 75-61, for a winning start in the ongoing Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup this afternoon, April 10, 2021, at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwestern Cebu.

Forward Dawn Ochea led the Heroes’ emphatic win with his 12-point performance coupled with seven boards and two assists on 5-of-6 shooting from the field.

Reed Juntilla matched his teammate’s score with his own 12 points paired with one rebound and a block.

The Heroes jumped to a 10-2 start before the Voyagers trimmed their lead to two, 13-15, at the end of the first quarter.

In the second period, veteran Jojo Tangkay displayed his old fearsome form to bring the lead back to a safe distance, 20-13. Tangkay scored all of his eight points in the second period.

The Heroes ended the first half with a commanding 16-point lead, 32-16, with the help of Ochea and Jerick Cañada.

The Heroes’ tough defense also forced the Voyagers to commit 17 turnovers heading to the bend.

In the second half, the Heroes unleashed an 11-0 run to pad their lead to 25, 63-38 and were never threatened the rest of the way.

The Heroes anchored their win on excellent defense by tallying 11 steals and six blocks.

None from the Voyagers scored in double figures with Peter John De Ocampo and Jethro Sombero, only contributing nine points each.

BOX SCORES:

ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes (75) – Ochea 12, Juntilla 12, Ferdinand Lusdoc 10, John Michael Abad 9, Tangkay 8, Fletcher Galvez 6, Rednell Senining 5, Hofer Mondragon 4, Jerick Cañada 3, Vincent Minguito 2, Rino Berame 2, Monbert Arong 2.

Tabogon Voyagers (61) – De Ocampo 9, Sombero 9, Christian Diaz 8, Normel Delos Reyes 8, Arvie Bringas 8, Joemari Lacastesantos 7, Richmond Bersabal 7, Arvin Vitug 3, Almel Orquina 2. /rcg