Sogod fire razes house; faulty wiring eyed 

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararana and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararana and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | April 11,2021 - 06:48 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Faulty electrical wiring could have caused the fire that razed a two-story house in Villa Monina in Barangay Bagatayam, Sogod town in northern Cebu at nearly noon today, April 11.

Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Jesuel Alcoseba of the Sogod Central Fire Station said that they were verifying the claim of the owner of the house that a loose connection at the circuit breaker could have started the fire.

Ilang plangka, naay loose contact (There was a loose connection at the circuit breaker), said Alcoseba.

Investigation showed that the fire was reported at 11:45 a.m. and it took the firefighters five minutes to reach the fire scene or at 11:50 a.m.

By then, the fire had already razed the two-story house which was made of light materials and cement.

Firefighters called it fire out at past noon.

Alcoseba said that it was only the mother and her two children, who were staying at the house since the father was at work in Cebu City.

Sogod town is estimated to be at least 60 kilometers north of Cebu City.

He said that no one was inside the house when the fire started.

The mother told fire investigators that she and her children were outside the house when it started.

She said that she was washing their clothes outside then.

Alcoseba said that the fire investigators estimated the damage to property at P15,000.

Aside from that, he said that the fire had also left the family of four without a house.

/dbs

Related Stories

Calamba dawn fire damage pegged at P300,000

1 year-old injured in Tisa fire

P12M lost in Easter Sunday fire