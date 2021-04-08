1 year-old injured in Tisa fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A one year-old child sustained injuries after a fire broke out in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City on Thursday morning, April 8, 2021.

Reports from the Cebu City Fire Office showed that a fire erupted in a residential building in Sitio Bayong, Barangay Tisa at 10:06 a.m.

The flames spread and also caused damage to two nearby houses.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to put the fire under control nine minutes after they received the alarm. By 10:26 a.m., they declared a “fire out.”

Two families, or seven individuals, were displaced by the incident.

A one-year-old child, identified as Maria Britney Atillo, also sustained first degree burns on her upper arm. The infant was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment, reports added.

Meanwhile, fire investigators said their initial findings showed that the fire started from the second floor of the residential building occupied by the Atillos.

While they are still determining the cause of the fire, investigators pegged the damage at P25,000.

Read more: Monday morning fire razes 30 homes in Brgy Mambaling

/bmjo