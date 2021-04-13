Lingbawan is acting director of Cebu Police Provincial Office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After being relieved as the chief of the Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7) last April 10, Police Colonel Robert Lingbawan is now the new acting director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO).

This after he received an order from the Directorate for Personnel Records and Management (DPRM) of Camp Crame last April 9, 2021, that he will be assigned as the acting director of CPPO succeeding Police Colonel Aladdin Collado. Lingbawan already assumed the office last Sunday, April 11.

As former intelligence chief, Lingbawan said he will intensify the campaign against illegal drugs in the province.

Lingbawan also revealed his other priorities as he takes on the position.

He said he’ll be intensifying efforts on (1) operations against illegal gambling and drugs; (2) anti-criminality campaigns such as the eight focus crimes ( murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, carnapping, arrest of wanted persons in Cebu province; (3) internal cleansing; and (4) support all the Local Government Units (LGU) in implementing health protocols established by local IATF due to the increase in COVID cases.

Lingbawan said that while he is in charge of the police provincial office, he will also be strengthening the bond between provincial cops and the community in all their operations. He said he will also intensify intelligence-driven operations in all their drug and anti-criminality activities.

“We need the cooperation of the population and that should be managed from the initiatives of the police in a specific area to coordinate doon sa community…Hindi kasi namin magawa ito ng kami-kami lang,” Lingbawan said.

(We need the cooperation of the population and that should be managed from the initiatives of the police in a specific area to coordinate with the community. Because we cannot do it on our own.)

He further said that he is also planning to meet with Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to coordinate their efforts with the programs and activities of the provincial government.

“Yesterday is my first day of office, I am still getting the schedule of our governor, magpakita ko sa kanya to tell her that I received an order from Camp Crame being designated as in-charged of this police office,” he added.

As of now, Lingbawan said that Cebu province is generally peaceful except for petty crimes.

“I do not see any problem as of this moment, except of course on illegal drugs kay naa paman mga tao nga sige baligya og druga,”

(I do not see any problem as of this moment, except of course on illegal drugs as there are still those who sell these.)

Lingbawan who has been in the police force for 24 years including 11 years in the Visayas region, warns those involved in illegal drugs and roque police personnel that their days are numbered.

“I’m giving a strong warning to those involved in illegal drugs, don’t ever try to fight with the police personnel pag na corner namin kayo because you will face the strong arm of the law,” he concluded. /rcg