Vendors in Basilica vicinity prohibited from selling on April 14

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vendors at the vicinity of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño will not be allowed to sell starting midnight of April 14, 2021, until the end of the First Baptism Commemoration Mass at the Magellan’s Cross.

Racquel Arce, the head of the Prevention, Restoration, Order, and Beautification, said in a phone interview with reporters that they have already informed the vendors at D. Jakosalem Street and P. Zamora Street that they will have to close down on Wednesday.

Since it is only one day, there will be no relocation for the vendors and the PROBE team hopes the vendors understand the special circumstance for the holiday, where 700 people will be attending the mass at the Magellan’s Cross.

“Tomorrow 12 midnight, ang atong mga vendors iclear na nato. Ato ipadala nila ilang mga lamisa labi na sa P. Zamora Street. Pero for those nga sa D. Jakosalem, isira sa gyod nato ang mga stalls,” said Arce.

Those who will violate the mandate will lose their stall privileges along P. Zamora Street and D. Jakosalem Street.

Arce reminds the vendors that their stalls are a privilege that the city government has accorded them considering that no other street vendors have been allowed to sell yet under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Even the candle vendors are not spared as they will not be allowed to sell their products or conduct the traditional prayers in the area. It is not yet clear if candle offerings will be allowed in the vicinity without the candle vendors selling near.

Less than 100 vendors will be affected by the day’s activities. They will not be allowed to sell in other areas as well since there is no allotted relocation for them for the one-day event.

PROBE team personnel will be deployed around the vicinity of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño and they will be tasked to lead ambulant vendors out of the vicinity.

Arce said that these regulations for April 14 have been agreed upon with the vendors to ensure the orderly conduct of the First Baptism Commemoration.

“So far, wala ramay reklamo ang mga vendors kay ato naman silang giingnan daan. In fact, nagtuo ang uban nga sugod gahapon di na pwede maninda, pero among iclarify ugma ra ang dili pwede motinda. Usa ra ka adlaw,” she added.

(So far we haven’t received any complaints from the vendors because we already told them in advance. In fact, some of them believed the prohibition started yesterday, but we clarified that it’s only tomorrow that they can’t sell. It’s just for one day.)

The vendors may resume normal business on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

/bmjo