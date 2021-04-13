Electrical ignition eyed as possible cause of Guadalupe fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fire investigators are eyeing electrical ignition as a possible cause of the fire that burned three houses and injured one individual at Horse Shoe Drive in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City past 6 p.m. today, April 13.

Damage to property was pegged at P1.5 million.

According to Fire Officer II (FO2) Emerson Arceo, fire investigator, the fire was reported at 6:38 p.m., was declared under control around 6:57 p.m., and was totally put out at 7:09 p.m.

Aside from burning three residential houses, the blaze also injured a certain Mico Dagatan who suffered a burn on his right foot.

Of the three houses, one was totally burned while the other two were partially burned. The fire also affected at least three families consisting of 12 individuals.

As of this posting, Arceo said that they are yet to determine specific details on the cause of the fire as they are still investigating it. /rcg