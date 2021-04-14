Talisay City Aquastars burn KCS Mandaue City in battle of Cebu teams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What was expected to be a close battle turned into a rout as the MJAS Zenith Talisay City Aquastars manhandled the KCS Mandaue City Computer Specialists, 77-57, on Tuesday night, April 13, in the Visayas Leg of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwestern Cebu.

Jaymar Gimpayan led the rout by exploding for 25 points off the bench on an impressive 11 of 13 shooting coupled with 10 rebounds including six offensive boards.

The Aquastars’ team captain Paulo Hubalde nearly logged a triple-double after tallying eight points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. Val Acuña added 12 markers.

The Specialists, meanwhile, had Al Francis Tamsi scoring 18 with four rebounds in their losing effort.

The Aquastars asserted their dominance on both ends of the floor right from the opening tip by establishing a commanding, 16-0, run in the match’s first six minutes.

They capitalized on their tough defense that forced the Specialists to miss shots and commit turnovers.

The Specialists trimmed their deficit to eight, 17-25, from Gileant Delator’s effort but the Aquastars unloaded a 13-3 bomb for a lofty 14-point cushion, 42-19, at the half.

The Specialists managed to cut the lead to eight, 36-44, in the third period, but Gimpayan contributed six points late in the third which gave the Aquastars a 15-point lead, 58-43, going to the final period.

The former Val City forward added eight points in the fourth quarter as the Aquastars cruised to a 20-point victory, their second lopsided win in as many games.

The Aquastars will next face the struggling Dumaguete City Warriors at 8 p.m. tonight, April 14, 2021.

The Specialists (1-1, win-loss) will next play the Tubigon Bohol Mariners at 5 p.m. also today.

Aquastars’ head coach Aldrin Morante said it was important for his team to come out focused because they didn’t want to take KCS lightly.

“Kelangan namin mag focus kasi malakas ang KCS,” said Morante. “Hindi kami magkumpyansa sa kanila and good start ang kelangan.”

He was also appreciative of Gimpayan’s breakout game as the athletic forward served as an outlet when Talisay’s big men got doubled in the post.

“Super ganda ng ginawa nya,” added Morante. “Dino doble ang big man namin and siya yung palaging nasa saktong lugar.”

BOX SCORES:

MJAS Zenith (77) — Gimpayan 25, Acuna 12, Hubalde 8, Menina 8, Mojica 8, Jamon 4, Villafranca 4, Santos 3, Cuyos 2, Cabahug 2, Eguilos 1.

KCS (57) — Tamsi 18, Mendoza 11, Delator 9, Soliva 6, Octobre 4, Cachuela 4, Mercader 3, Roncal 2, Solera 0, Nalos 0, Exciminiano 0, Bonganciso 0, Imperial 0.

Quarterscores: 23-11, 42-28, 58-43, 77-57. /rcg