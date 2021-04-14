Duterte creates office for adviser on streamlining gov’t processes to cut red tape

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the creation of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Streamlining Government Processes (OPASGP) in a bid to cut red tape.

Duterte signed on Tuesday Executive Order No. 129, giving the presidential adviser on streamlining government processes authority to recommend policies, strategies, programs, and measures to cut red tape as well as review existing government systems and processes to ensure simplified structures and methods to avoid lengthy bureaucratic paperwork that is considered prone to corruption.

This order comes four months after Duterte appointed former Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr. as presidential adviser on streamlining government processes.

Under EO No, 129, Evasco was allowed to form the organizational structure of his office, which must consist of administrative and technical personnel needed to efficiently and effectively carry out its functions and duties subject to the approval of the Department of Budget and Management. He shall also be assisted by an undersecretary and an assistant secretary.

EO No. 129 says the presidential adviser on streamlining government processes shall have the following functions, among others:

Advise and recommend to the President or the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), policies, programs, measures, and strategies that will simplify processes and cut red-tape in the Executive branch as well as local government units (LGUs), and expedite the delivery of public goods and services, including but not limited to the adoption of modern technology.

Undertake, in coordination with ARTA, further review of existing government systems, mechanisms, and processes, especially the ongoing harmonization of interrelated agency processes in critical sectors.

Provide and set up, in coordination with the ARTA, an effective mechanism to act on special, strategic, and immediate concerns or directives of the President requiring immediate action from relevant government departments, agencies, and offices, LGUs, government-owned or controlled corporations, and government financial institutions.

Subject to the approval of the President, provide policy guidance and acting on all policy concerns submitted by the ARTA to the OP, with respect to the implementation of Presidential directives and initiatives, as well as policies, programs, projects, and activities on the ease of doing business under Republic Act (RA) No. 9485.

Monitor implementation and compliance of government agencies and LGUs in all matters involving the exercise of the President’s authority under RA No. 11517 and recommend to the President the imposition of appropriate sanctions against erring government officials or employees.

Recommend to the ARTA and/or other appropriate agencies to investigate or pursue appropriate action in case of non-compliance of any government official or employee with RA No. 9485 as amended and other relevant laws and directives on ease of doing business.

Additionally, the EO says the presidential adviser on streamlining government processes and ARTA shall ensure harmonization, integration, and non-duplication of all government initiatives on ease of doing business.

“The PASGP (presidential adviser on streamlining government processes) may call upon any government official or employee for such assistance necessary for the effective performance of his functions. All heads of executive departments and agencies are also hereby directed to fully cooperate with the PASGP to the extent consistent with their respective mandates,” it added.

Funds to support the operations of Evasco’s office shall be sourced from the existing budget of the Office of the President. OPASGP’s funding requirements for succeeding years shall then be included in the Office of the President’s regular budget.