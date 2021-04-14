Cebu City resumes vaccination tomorrow but in one site

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government announced on April 14, 2021, that the vaccination program will continue in one site at the Robinsons Galleria on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

City Health Department (CHD) officer-in-charge, Dr. Jeffrey Ibonez, said that they will be continuing the vaccination for barangay health workers and other health care frontliners.

The CHD is hoping to complete the almost 7,000 health workers in the next few days as the city wants to vaccinate as many individuals as it can.

The announcement, which was posted on the Cebu City Public Information Facebook page, said that some senior citizens may be catered to during the vaccination on Thursday.

However, Councilor Dave Tumulak, who leads the vaccination set-up at the sites, said that only the A1.1 to A1.7 priority groups or health care workers and the frontline of medical establishments will be catered on the day.

“Priority for vaçcination tomorrow at Galleria we will be accepting from A1.1 to A1.7 only,” said Tumulak.

The healthcare workers are asked to bring their Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) identification cards, certificate of employment, and company identification cards.

They are asked to register on the website, https://mics.cebucity.gov.ph/vims/ for faster processing.

The vaccinees must also wear a face mask, face shield, bring hand sanitizers, and bring their own ballpen.

Finally, the frontliners are asked to be early so they can be catered to within the day as the vaccination will start at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. /rcg