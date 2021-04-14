KCS Computer Specialists batter Tubigon Bohol Mariners for 2-1 mark

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue City bounced back from their loss to the MJAS Zenith Talisay City Aquastars, by downing the Tubigon Bohol Mariners, 97-71, on Wednesday night, April 14, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwestern Cebu.

The 2019 Cesafi men’s basketball finals MVP Sir Shaquille Imperial led the Specialists with 17 points, four boards, and six assists. He complimented his offensive prowess with two steals and one block.

It was an entirely different outing for Imperial, who was scoreless against the Aquastars last Tuesday.

With their win, the Specialists improved to a 2-1 (win-loss) record while the Mariners remain winless in three outings.

Gryann Mendoza backed Imperial with 15 markers, six boards, four assists, a steal, and a block, while former San Beda big man Michole Solera had 14 points and four boards.

Imperial, Steve Castro, Jonel Bonganciso, and Red Cachuela connived in a sizzling 27-11 run in the fourth that turned the close match into a blowout.

Up by just nine with six minutes to go, Bonganciso sparked KCS’ run with a putback followed by Castro’s transition layup.

Imperial then got going, scoring on several drives to the rack while Castro and Cachuela drained three three-pointers late in the game that resulted in the 26-point demolition.

“Last game namin kagabi talo kami sa Talisay. Kinausap kami ni coach Mike (Reyes) na dapat inspiration namin yung talo namin. Dapat ma motivate kami dun,” Imperial said during the post-game interview.

KCS head coach Mike Reyes also gave his second and third-string players a lot of credit.

“The second group and third group stepped up tonight,” said Reyes. “Wala si Ping (Exciminiano) and (Al Francis) Tamsi got injured. They started their work on defense and the offense came around.”

Joseph Marquez led Bohol with 20 points before being hobbled by what appeared to be an ankle injury late in the game.

THE SCORES:

KCS-Mandaue (97)—Imperial 17, Mendoza 15, Solera 14, Castro 11, Nalos 7, Cachuela 7, Octobre 6, Soliva 5, Delator 4, Mercader 4, Bonganciso 4, Roncal 3, Tamsi 0.

Bohol (71)—Marquez 20, Llagas 11, Musngi 11, Dadjijul 10, Tilos 5, Leonida 4, Cabizares 4, Casera 4, Ibarra 2, Montilla 0.

Quarterscores: 22-15, 45-35, 62-54, 97-71 /rcg