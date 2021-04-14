Aquastars crush Warriors for third straight win in VisMin Super Cup hoops

CEBU CITY Philippines — The Talisay City Aquastars have just installed themselves the overwhelming title favorites after routing the Dumaguete City Warriors, 92-72, on Wednesday night, and scoring their third straight lopsided win in the ongoing 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwestern Cebu.

The win pushed the Aquastars to the top of the leaderboard with their immaculate 3-0 record. What makes them even more formidable is that they defeated their opponents by 20 points or more.

Three Aquastars scored in double figures led by Cebuano hotshot Patrick Jan Cabahug who scored 24 points on a perfect 6/6 3-point shooting. He also added three rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Team captain Paulo Hubalde and former UV Green Lancer Tristan Albina both had 11 markers. Hubalde also had seven boards and nine assists.

Before succumbing to their 20-point defeat, Manny Gabas put the Warriors just three points behind, 42-45, in the third period.

However, Gabas was thrown out of the game for intentionally elbowing Egie Boy Mojica in the third period. Gabas finished with eight points.

The Aquastars held a 22-point lead, 71-49, heading to the final period, and were never threatened the rest of the way.

Jerick Nacpil and Mark Doligon led the winless Dumaguete City Warriors (0-3) with 13 points each.

THE SCORES:

MJAS-Talisay (92)—Cabahug 24, Hubalde 11, Albina 11, Santos 9, Eguilos 9, Jamon 7, Ugsang 5, Mojica 5, Gimpayan 4, Mabigat 2, Alvarez 2, Cuyos 2, Villafranca 1, Dela Cerna 0, Menina 0.

Dumaguete (72)—Doligon 13, Nacpil 13, Regalado 11, Gabas 8, Velasquez 7, Mantilla 7, Roy 7, Monteclaro 3, Aguilar 2, Porlares 1, Gonzalgo 0, Ramirez 0.

Quarterscores: 33-15, 48-34, 71-49, 92-72 /rcg