Ahong proposes cash reward for v-hire driver who stopped suicide attempt on Mactan Bridge

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- For successfully stopping the suicide attempt of a 23-year-old woman on the first Mactan Bridge, a van-for-hire driver was given recognition by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Riche Arnado, the van-for-hire (V-Hire) driver rescued the woman who attempted to jump off the first Mactan-Mandaue Bridge on April 9, 2021.

Arnado received a certificate of appreciation and commendation from Mayor Chan for his heroic act on Wednesday morning, April 14, 2021.

“Ikaw ang tinuod nga anak ni (Datu) Lapulapu nga usa ka hero. Mapasigarbohon ko sa imong maayo nga hiyas nga nakaluwas ka ug kinabuhi,” Chan said.

The woman, who was rescued by Arnado, is currently under the care of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), and is now undergoing counseling.

Chan said that the woman attempted to commit suicide by jumping off the bridge, because of family and work-related problems.

Arnado also recalled how he rescued the woman from jumping off the bridge.

“Naa pa’y duha ka sakyanan nga nag-una nako, nakita na nako kadtong babaye kilid sa bridge. Sige pako ug sirbato sa motor nga nag-una nako. Unya niabot sa punto nga akong nakit-an nga nitikang na siya sa bridge, maong ninaog ko (sa sakyanan) nga walay pagduha-duha,” Arnado said.

He said that he was bound for Tabuelan, driving his van that was for rent. He said that he usually takes the Marcelo Fernan Bridge when traveling from Lapu-Lapu.

“Pero kato nga time, sa first bridge ko naagi. Ambot, gituyo sab seguro to sa Ginoo,” he added.

Due to his heroic act, Chan will also recommend to the city council to give Arnado a cash reward, which the mayor plans to give during the city’s Charter Day celebration on June 17, 2021. /rcg