GAB chairman warns officials, coaches, players: Shape up or ship out!

Cebu City, Philippines— Games and Amusements Board (GAB) chairman Baham Mitra released a statement on the controversial Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup game between Lapu-Lapu and Siquijor on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwestern Cebu.

Here is the statement of Mitra released on Wednesday:

“We are awaiting the report of our sports regulators inside the bubble to be presented and decided upon by the board in our meeting tomorrow. We would like to remind our players that a license to practice profession is not a right, but a concession and a privilege granted by the government. Now, if they fail to abide by the rules, the government has the right to step in to impose necessary sanctions or revoke such a privilege. Officials, Coaches and players should act as professionals or loose their licenses. Shape up or ship out!”

The game was stopped at halftime due to what league officials say was a “power interruption.”

Read: Power interruption halts Builders-Mystics game in VisMin Super Cup

Lapu-Lapu was leading, 27-13, when the game was stopped.

The unbeaten Heroes were gunning for their third straight victory in the league while the Mystics look to earn their second win in three matches.

Due to the so-called technical problem, the game was postponed to another date with the exact schedule yet to be announced.

The game became controversial when videos surfaced online of both squads missing easy shots and a number of free throws.