Mystics banned from VisMin Cup; ARQ players, coaching staff suspended, fined

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup league officials dropped the hammer on those involved in the alleged controversial on-court actions of players. And getting the harshest punishment are the Siquijor Mystics who were perpetually banned from the league by VisMin Super Cup COO Rocky Chan.

In a verdict aired live this afternoon, April 15, 2021, Chan also announced the suspension of some players and members of the coaching staff of the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes.

The controversial game happened on April 14, 2021, at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara, southwest Cebu, where players from both squads can be seen fumbling easy shots and air-balled free throws.

During the live announcement, Chan told players and officials, “don’t mess with the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup,” as a warning to those who are planning to defraud basketball fans and the league.

Chan also announced that not a single player or team official from the Mystics will be allowed to join the other tournaments under the VisMin Super Cup umbrella.

Chan and the rest of the investigating body with the help of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) concluded that the Mystics threw their game against the Heroes based on game videos that they reviewed.

Chan and league officials said that the Mystics and certain players from the Heroes side have committed “disgraceful acts to the sport we love the most.”

Banished from the league are the Mystics’ Joshua Alcober, Ryan Buenafe, Jojo Tangcay, Jan Penaflor, Gene Bellaza, Michael Calomot, Frederick Rodriguez, Jopet Quiro, Isagani Gooc, Miguel Castellano, Juan Aspiras, Peter Buenafe, and Michael Sereno.

Also kicked out from the tournament are head coach Joel Palapal and his staff.

As a result, all the games played by Siquijor will be deleted from the standings. The Mystics lost to KCS-Mandaue on opening day before defeating Dumaguete the next day.

From the side of the Lapu-Lapu Heroes, Rendell Senining, the wingman who attempted left-handed and right-handed free throws in one trip to the line, was suspended for the rest of the tournament and was fined P15,000.

The Heroes will continue their campaign without their ace players after Hercules Tangkay, Reed Juntilla, Monbert Arong, Dawn Ochea, and Ferdinand Lusdoc, along with head coach Francis Auquico, were suspended for the rest of the first round. The mentioned players were also fined P15,000 each while Auquico was handed a P30,000 bill.

Auquico’s assistants Jerry Abuyabor, Alex Cainglet, John Carlo Nuyles, Hamilton Tundag, and Roger Justin Potpot were handed P20,000 tabs each.

“This is a clear statement of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup. Any deliberate actions by any player and coach is not tolerated in this league,” said Chan.

“If ginagawa nyo po ito sa ibang liga, wag nyong gawin dito sa VisMin Super Cup.”

The league is also set to release a memo to the five remaining Visayas teams and the 10 teams which are set to see action in the Mindanao leg that teams that will replicate the acts committed by Siquijor will also be banned and fined P1,000,000.

“Itinayo namin ang liga na ito to provide a livelihood to players, coaches, utilities, and other people behind. Sana wag nating sirain because the sacrifice that we’ve made is not that easy,” said Chan.

“Wag natin babuyin ang basketball na pinkamamahal ng Pinoy,” Chan concluded. /rcg