PWDs in Cebu City to get P5K cash aid starting May 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The persons with disability (PWDs) in Cebu City will get their financial assistance starting May 8, 2021.

Mayor Edgardo Labella announced in a phone interview with reporters that the PWDs would receive five months’ worth of financial assistance corresponding from January to May 2021, which would amount to P5,000.

“PWDs, the distribution of their financial assistance will be on May 8, five months. I-house to house gihapon nato,” said the mayor.

(The distribution of the financial assistance of PWDs will be on May 8, five months worth. This will also be distributed house to house.)

He said that the PWDs had been waiting for their financial assistance for quite some time now since the city government focused first on the release of the financial assistance to the senior citizens.

Even the senior citizens’ financial assistance distribution last March 2021 was also delayed because the personnel of the City Treasurers Office (CTO) were busy handling the permit renewals of establishments from January to February 2021.

As usual, Labella has prohibited the distribution at the City Hall to avoid public gatherings. The distribution will be done house-to-house for 10 days.

Josh Maglasang, a PWD from Barangay Kalunasan, said that he was grateful that the financial assistance would already be released.

“Nalipay ko nga mahatag karong Mayo sa mga disabled labi na sa uban nga naay maintenance. Maayo unta nga imonthly kay para sa uban nga naay maintenance pero nalipay gihapon ko nga mahatag na gyod siya,” he said.

(I am happy that this will be distributed to disabled persons in May especially to those with maintenance medicines. It would be better to distribute it monthly for those with maintenance medicines, but still I am happy that this will be released soon.)

Maglasang said that he hoped the financial assistance would be released earlier or at a shorter interval because some of them needed maintenance medicine.

