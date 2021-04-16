Sitoy positive for COVID-19, immediate cremation set

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – The cadaver of former Cordova town mayor and the present Presidential Legislative Liaison Office Secretary Adelino Sitoy has tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This was confirmed by Lapu-Lapu City Vice-mayor Celsi Sitoy, the former mayor’s brother.

Due to this, Sitoy’s body will be cremated, to prevent the spread of the virus. His ashes will be brought to his residence in Barangay Gabi, Cordova.

His grandson, Martin Adelino Sitoy, earlier said that his grandfather has already recovered from the virus.

The former mayor tested positive for the virus on March 29, wherein he was isolated and confined in a hospital in Cebu City. After 14 days, Sitoy yielded a negative result after he was re-swabbed.

But on Monday, the former mayor was rushed again to a hospital, after he experienced difficulty in breathing and chest pain.

He also underwent emergency angioplasty, due to his heart ailment.

“Nagsige pa siya ug istorya ug mga tawo, nanawag pa siya ug mga kaila. Unya, kalit-kalit ra gyud daw na ang iyang heart nibigay,” Martin said.

The grandson also didn’t disregard the possibility that the virus has triggered his illness.

“Kana wala sad mi kabalo. But maybe, possible sab na, after effects na siya even if naayo na siya sa COVID,” he added.

If Sitoy would have yielded a negative result, the grandson said that his family has planned to schedule a public viewing, before his body would be cremated.

Martin, a law graduate, said that he would always remember his grandfather, for he was the one who provided him materials for his review, as he plans to take the Bar Exams in November this year. /rcg