GAB, 6 remaining teams agree to fight fraudulent schemes in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) and the six remaining teams of the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup have agreed to help each other safeguard the fledgling league against any fraudulent schemes.

The only active tournament in the country resumed yesterday, April 16, 2021, in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

GAB, headed by its chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra is currently doing its own investigation to uncover the truth behind the controversial game between the Siquijor Mystics and the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes which resulted in harsh penalties to both teams.

The league already banned the entire Mystics squad and imposed multiple suspensions and hefty fines to the Heroes following their bizarre game on April 14, 2021.

In a virtual meeting earlier today, April 17, Mitra, GAB, and the team owners have joined ranks against any forms of wrongdoings within the week-old league which opened on April 9, 2021.

Below is the official statement of GAB after its virtual meeting with the team owners.

“Agreements are: To police their own ranks and share information of wrongdoings, help monitor and report any proposals or attempts of any form of game-fixing, subpar performance and the like, for new Team Owners to come out in media that they are now the new and young crop of entrepreneurs involved in sports, for GAB to conduct a seminar on Code of Conduct of professional athletes/officials and administer Oath, for the league to continue to observe and ensure compliance with health and safety protocols, and to promote and uphold the spirit of professionalism and sportsmanship at all times.”

In a radio interview with DZRH last Friday, Mitra said that they are not ruling out game-fixing in their ongoing investigation.

Although they have not established any evidence of game-fixing in the league, they will not rule out this cardinal crime in the world of sports as they continue their investigation.

“Hindi na establish na merong game-fixing, meron pang investigation na naumpisahan na,” Mitra stated in the interview.

“Merong allegations na ganun, of course hindi po pwede ang ganyan. Binababoy nila ang laro, binababoy nila ang profession. Ang taas ng tingin ng mga tao sa professional basketball players eh. Kaya nga po pinatawag na. Game fixing is a crime, meron pong Presidential Decree that can be used to penalize those involved.”

Mitra stated that Presidential Decree No. 483 penalizes betting, game-fixing, point-shaving, and machinations in sports contests.

He also expressed his utter disappointment of the incident stating that many deserving players have not been given the chance to play because of the pandemic. /rcg