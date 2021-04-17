Mandaue Public Market to only have 8 open entrances

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Market-goers of the Mandaue Public Market will only have access to 8 out of the 22 entrances of the market.

This developed after the Mandaue City Market Authority closed 14 of the 22 entrances of the city’s public market due to lack of manpower to man these entrances.

Edgar Seno, Market Authority head, said this was because they had a few personnel who would man those entrances as the city hall had implemented having a skeletal workforce and a work-from-home scheme for employees with comorbidities.

The city’s public market has 22 entrances but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market authority only opened 12 entry points and now had brought it down to only 8 open entrances.

The Market Authority has 180 employees, 18 of which are working from home and the rest are part of the skeletal workforce.

Seno said some vendors especially those near the entrances that were now closed had complained at first as it might affect their sales but as days passed by the vendors had understood why this was implemented.

Seno also claimed that the implementation had affected their services.

Seno said the memorandum of city administrator, Lawyer Jamaal James Calipayan, was implemented last April 1, 2021.

It can be recalled that Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said that Calipayan would issue a memorandum regarding the work-from-scheme to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus in city hall.

For the past months, a lot of the city’s government offices such as the City Engineer’s Office, Office of the Building Official, City Legal Office, among others were temporarily closed or locked down because of employees that were found positive for the virus.

/dbs

Related Stories

Prices of pork decrease, beef go up in Mandaue

Another Mandaue City Hall employee tests positive for COVID-19

Infected Mandaue city hall employees now at 6