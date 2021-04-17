2 Mystics players cleared of involvement in controversial match

CEBU CITY, Philippines —With no direct proof of their involvement in the controversial game that rocked the fledgling Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup three days ago, Siquijor Mystics big man Miguel Castellano and guard Michael Sereño are no longer banned from the league.

Tournament organizers discovered that the two players were not present during the controversial game between the Mystics and the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes.

During the bizarre match, Castellano was staying in the team’s hotel as he was nursing a sore right knee.

“Our doctors here have confirmed that Miguel was really nursing an injury that cost him to miss the game,” said league Chief Operations Officer Rocky Chan.

Sereño on the other hand had asked to leave the bubble prior to the league’s tip-off last April 9 due to “personal reasons.”

Sereño, a former guard of the USPF Panthers expressed utter disappointment with how his former team had acted during the game.

“Bilang isang baskebolista, hindi pa ako umaabot sa buong buhay ko na magkalat sa propesyon kasi ito ang pangarap ko at hindi ako tinuruan ng mga mentors ko na magloko sa laro.”

Meanwhile, Sereño’s teammate, Vincent Tangcay who was present during the controversial game is now under review by management after it was found out that although he was present, he never played even a single second in the match.

“We are also reviewing the other players in the game,” added Chan.

Chan and the league’s management initially slapped a ban on the entire team last Thursday, citing “acts dishonorable to the game.”

Representatives from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) wrote in their report to chairman Baham Mitra that Mystics players and coaches expressed no remorse over what transpired during the game.

GAB, on their side, is also doing their own investigation. /rcg