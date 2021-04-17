Speed limit set for Cebu City streets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists, drivers, riders, and commuters are advised to take note of the new speed limit ordinance in Cebu City.

The City Council recently passed on the third and final reading the ordinance setting the speed limits for all motor vehicles traveling within the territorial jurisdiction of the city.

The ordinance will take effect upon publication and penalizes drivers for overspeeding. It compounds cases that involve vehicles running in excess of the speed limits.

“All-in-all, it intends to eliminate one of the factors behind fatal road crashes sa atong mga kadalanan,” said Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

In the ordinance, the speed limit is set for different types of roads classified into three: open roads that include the primary, secondary, and tertiary national roads; thorough streets or provincial roads; and crowded streets or barangay roads.

For cars and motorcycles, the speed limit is set at 80 kilometers per hour (kph) for national primary roads, 70 kph for national secondary roads, 50 kph for national tertiary roads, 40 kph for provincial roads, and 20 kph for barangay roads.

The speed limits for trucks, buses, and larger vehicles are maintained at 50 kph for open roads, 30 kph for thorough streets, and 20 kph for crowded streets.

For the violators, the penalties start from P2,000 for the first offense, P2,500 for the second offense, and P3,000 for multiple offenses.

“I am thankful that my colleagues came together in unanimous support of what is now City Ordinance 2612 nga nahimong mahinungdanon tungod sa kadaghan na sa mga natala nga bangga sa mga kadalanan sulod sa atong dakbayan.”

“I don’t want to take the pleasure away from motorists who enjoy satisfying their need for speed. But, between January hangtud September, 2019, ang Cebu City Transportation Office mi respond sa 6,049 ka mga individual nga kaso sa bangga sa kadalanan. Ani nga numero, 15 ang patay og 1,591 ang angol,” said Garcia.

In order to effectively implement the ordinance, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), the implementing agency, will be procuring speed guns and speed cameras with the new traffic system they are installing in the city.

Once these are set, Garcia said the speed monitoring for vehicles will be faster and accurate. /rcg