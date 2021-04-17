Voyagers buck slow start, nip Warriors for 2-2 card in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Tabogon Voyagers overcame a sloppy start with a strong second-half performance to trounce the Dumaguete City Warriors, 86-78, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, Southern Cebu.

The Voyagers trailed by as much as a dozen points in the second period but steadied in the third before unloading an 11-5 bomb behind Peter De Ocampo and Joemari Lacastesantos’ long-range shots for a five-point lead, 60-55, entering the fourth period.

The tense payoff period saw the Voyagers outsmart the Warriors, 26-23 to complete their eight-point victory.

Lacastesantos led the Voyagers with 18 points, six rebounds and nine assists. He also made a long two that gave Tabogon a 10-point lead, 78-68, with just 2:05 left in the match.

The win pushed Tabogon to solo fourth in the standings with an even 2-2 slate while Dumaguete, which won their first game of the season on Friday against the Tubigon Bohol Mariners, dropped back to 1-3.

De Ocampo added 15 points for the Voyagers while Normel Delos Reyes chipped in 14 markers. Big man Arvie Bringas added 11 points, four boards, and three assists.

Ronald Roy had 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists for Dumaguete while Jaybie Mantilla added 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

THE SCORES:

Tabogon (86)—Lacastesantos 18, De Ocampo 15, Delos Reyes 14, Bringas 11, Vitug 8, Sombero 7, Orquina 5, Bersabal 4, Diaz 2, Caballero 2.

Dumaguete (78)—Roy 21, Mantilla 15, Doligon 8, Tomilloso 7, Gabas 6, Nacpil 6, Velasquez 5, Regalado 4, Gonzalgo 4, Aguilar 2, Porlares 0, Ramirez 0.

Quarterscores: 14-23, 35-39, 60-55, 86-78. /rcg