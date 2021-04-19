Northern Cebu remains under Signal No. 1
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Northern Cebu and the islands of Bantayan and Camotes remains under Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 1.
In its 5 a.m. advisory on Monday, April 19, 2021, Pagasa said that these areas will continue to experience winds ranging from 30 to 60 kilometers per hour (km/h) in the next 36 hours as a result of Typhoon Bising.
Sea travels have remained suspended as of this writing.
On Monday morning, Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura ordered the suspension of work in all public schools in their town to prevent accidents that may result from the weather disturbance.
Fisher man in Sta. Fe town in Bantayan Island have also started to hide their wooden pump boats to avoid destruction that may result from strong waves.
