Sunday night fire damages home of Cordova brgy captain

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two fire incidents were reported in Cordova town and Mandaue City in the last 15 hours.

Residents of Barangay Umapad in Mandaue City were lucky that the early morning fire this Monday, April 19, was immediately put out preventing this from spreading to nearby homes.

But Barangay Captain Francisco Ando Jr. of Barangay Cogon in Cordova town was not as lucky.

Fire damaged his home Sunday night, April 18.

The cause of the fire that was reported at about 6 p.m. on Sunday is yet to be determined, says Fire Officer 1 (FO1) Marie Grace Ambayan.

The fire in Cordova town was reported at around 6:40 p.m. and was raised to second alarm after 10 minutes. It was placed under control at 7:03 p.m. and was put out two minutes later.

Damage to property was pegged at P150,000. / dcb

