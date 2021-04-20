Sheryn Regis talks of her love for visual arts

Who doesn’t know Cebuana belter Sheryn Regis?

This gifted singer is called the “Crystal Voice of Asia” because of her range and technical ability.

And on top of her musical achievements, did you know that she is also a creative visual artist?

In the recent episode of Kapamilya Chat on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Youtube channel, the renowned power belter from Carcar, Cebu showed her creative side by sketching a portrait of her niece, Sky, using basic art materials.

She revealed that she often draws using her imagination and would normally use paper and pencil. In some instance, she also uses other art materials like watercolor and oil paint.

I can be an artist in my own way of expressing my art.

Turns out that her talent for drawing runs in the blood. Regis shared that she got her love for visual arts from her grandfather, whom she described as an imaginative visual artist.

“Para siyang Michelangelo, so parang feeling ko, ‘Hala! Ang galing-galing naman!’ Pati ‘yung mga cousins ko, ang galing nila.” she said.

Regis also said that drawing has been therapeutic for her and a very good stress-reliever. “Nawawala yung stress ko pag nag da-drawing ako,” she said.

Aside from the portrait that she did of her niece, the singer also showed other sketches that she did in the past. And by the looks of her best pieces, it would appear that her love for sketching is more than just a hobby.

While she is good at what she does, Regis admitted that she used to doubt her capabilities. But she eventually started to appreciate what she was doing as it progressed.

Asked to give her advise to aspiring artists, Regis has this to say: “At first, feeling ko ako ‘yung less talented. Pero sa akin, ako din naman ito, art ko din to. Sinabi ko sa sarili ko, I can be an artist in my own way of expressing my art.”

Regis ended her interview by singing a few lines from her new single “Tulad ng Dati” that is now available on all digital music and streaming platforms.

