Popular Cebuana belter Sheryn Regis releases new single ‘Tulad ng Dati’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Crystal Voice of Asia Sheryn Regis has released her new single “Tulad ng Dati.”

This single hits close to home because the song is about “ghosting.”

In an interview with CDN Digital, Regis shared that she herself experienced being ghosted and wanted to connect with her listeners and fans by making this song come to life.

“I experienced that ghosting thing. Na experience nako sa akong past relationship, kanang makahilak ta ba, because you know that you did everything and you did your all pero kalit lang nga that person left you hanging without explanation,” she said.

(I experienced that ghosting thing. I experienced this in my past relationship, the experience that made me cry, because you know that you did everything, and you did your all but the person suddenly left you hanging without an explanation.)

The single is under Star Music, ABS-CBN’s record label.

“Tulad ng Dati” is composed by Kiko Salazar who is also the brains behind another Cebuana belter Morissette Amon’s “Akin ka Nalang.”

This is Regis’ first time to be working with Salazar.

Regis said that the idea of the single came from the ghosting stories amid the pandemic.

“Because of the lockdown maraming relationship ang na affected ba, because walang communication. Mga taw nga gustong mo paasa, like dili sila sure, kani sang mga taw nga mo love gyud maayo, mao bitaw ang song ‘Paano Ba Bibitaw’ (because) he or she cannot accept yet the loss of the person,” she added.

(Because of the lockdown many relationships have been affected because there is no communication. Persons, who give hope but are not sure and those persons who love so much. That is why the song ‘Paano Ba Bibitaw’ (because) he or she cannot accept yet the loss of the person.)

Regis first came to fame during her stint in the singing competition “Star in a Million” in 2003.

/dbs

Related Stories

Signs for you to leave a relationship before you get ghosted!

Bouncing back from being ghosted? Here’s how

Relationship destroyers you should know