Only 65 percent of A1 priority vaccinated in Lapu-Lapu City so far

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government said only 65 percent of their A1 priority were inoculated in the government’s ongoing vaccination drive against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This was confirmed by Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Health Department (LCHD).

The LCHD targeted 2,969 healthcare medical workers to be included in the A1 vaccine priority group.

The A1 priority include healthcare workers assigned in COVID-19 referral hospitals; public and private hospitals and infirmaries providing COVID-19 care; isolation and quarantine facilities; remaining hospitals; government-owned primary care based facilities; stand-alone facilities, clinics, and diagnostic centers, and other facilities; and closed institutions and settings.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) in Lapu-Lapu City, revealed that most of those who were included in the A1 vaccine priority group who refused to get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccines are those who were members of the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERTs).

Due to this, Bañacia said that they have made a partnership with the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) to help them in convincing members of BHERTs to get vaccinated.

“Kinahanglan lang gyud nato silang i-educate kung unsa ka importante ang pagpabakuna, aron ma-protektado usab sila,” Bañacia said.

(We really have to educate them on how important it is to be vaccinated so that they will be protected.)

He said that he will be recommending to terminate those members of the BHERTs who will refuse to accept the vaccine.

But Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that the refusal of a BHERT member should not be a basis for their termination.

“No, no, no….that should not be a basis for their termination,” Chan said.

Chan clarified that the vaccination is voluntary and that the city will respect the decision of those who will refuse to accept the vaccine.

/bmjo